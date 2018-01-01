FiTS Logo

everyone with some likeable
love-hate habits.

FiTS is supportive

Every one of us is different: we all have our own distinct personality. And that is why FiTS customizes its exercise program to each one of us individually. With our Contextual Card EngineTM, the FiTS team supports and inspires you on a personal level at exactly the right moment. Especially at times when exercise is not going as well as it could. This makes it easier for you to stick with things and keep going (again).

So you can track your progress better, we show you how your training schedule is developing from week to week as far as the intensity, number of reps and breaks are concerned.
To see what you've already achieved, we count the workouts you have completed ― and celebrate them!
The information in your profile is the cornerstone of your personalized FiTS motivation and fitness program.
You will also get recommendations about freely accessible online content that may be of interest to you.
Inspiring quotations and fun facts will keep you going you so you can see your situation from a fresh perspective.
Brief articles about sports science and psychology offer reinforcement as you make positive long-term changes to your behavior.
To help you gear yourself up and get ready for your next workout, we show you in advance what's planned.
After every week, you will receive a light-hearted progress report ― no matter how things went.
Routine is more important than performance. If you manage to get exercise (more) regularly, that's certainly something to celebrate.
Some good tips and different perspectives will help you stay on task and feel motivated.

FiTS makes you fitter

We don't believe in rigid training schedules. They are supposed to adapt to you, not the other way around. We create your initial individual training recommendation based on your personal motivation and the obstacles you identify.

And your workouts will change from session to session, based on the nature and extent of your progress and the feedback you give us. We are confident that this is the most logical approach. And the best part is that you don't need any special equipment for any of these exercises: you work with your own body weight.

Voice guidance

To make things as easy as possible for you to do a workout using your smartphone, we offer voice guidance in real time, featuring you tips and directions about the tempo and how to do the exercises properly.

Flexible weekly planning

In the weekly overview, you can schedule your workouts in whatever way suits you best. If something comes up for you on short notice or you simply can't get yourself to work out on a certain day, you can simply postpone the scheduled session to another day.

Adaptive training program

Your profile information and the feedback you provide after every workout are used to customize a workout especially for you based on your fitness level by means of the adaption of our parameterisable data (number of reps, intensity, breaks and degree of difficulty). FiTS composes a session based on a selection of over 150 different exercises. We even go so far as to adapt the concentric, eccentric and isometric phases of the individual exercises so we can adapt them to your current fitness level and the right training principle.

Integrated feedback loop

After each session, you give FiTS feedback about how the workout was. And if there's an exercise you really don't like, it's no problem at all to skip it in each of your future workouts.  Your feedback helps us more effectively customize the next training session to you and your goals.

FiTS revolves around long-term behavioural change

Enough with nonsensical promises about a six-week program to get a bikini body, six-pack abs, or what have you. Not only do those strategies not work, changes like that never happen from one day to the next. With the help of big data, we constantly adapt the FiTS system so we can support you as ideally as possible throughout the process. We like to think of it as getting fit without being obsessive ― on a more personalized and regular basis.

Continuous
system adaption
based on big data.
FiTS behavioral change adaption
Changes in individual
user behavior
for a healthier lifestyle.

FiTS is fair

For 14 days you can use FiTS for free and test all of its premium features. After that you may choose one of our subscriptions to continue.

€9.99/ 3 months
Includes a 14-day free trial version. Product launch promotion

Get two free months to celebrate the launch of FiTS! This offer turns into a regular monthly subscription after 3 months.

€99.00/ Year
Includes a 14-day free trial version. Yearly plan (save 20%)

For €99.00, you can use FiTS for a whole year. The subscription does not renew automatically after a year.

€9.99/ Month
Includes a 14-day free trial version. Monthly plan

This subscription renews automatically every month and can be canceled at any time before the beginning of a new month.

