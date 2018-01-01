Every one of us is different: we all have our own distinct personality. And that is why FiTS customizes its exercise program to each one of us individually. With our Contextual Card EngineTM, the FiTS team supports and inspires you on a personal level at exactly the right moment. Especially at times when exercise is not going as well as it could. This makes it easier for you to stick with things and keep going (again).
We don't believe in rigid training schedules. They are supposed to adapt to you, not the other way around. We create your initial individual training recommendation based on your personal motivation and the obstacles you identify.
And your workouts will change from session to session, based on the nature and extent of your progress and the feedback you give us. We are confident that this is the most logical approach. And the best part is that you don't need any special equipment for any of these exercises: you work with your own body weight.
To make things as easy as possible for you to do a workout using your smartphone, we offer voice guidance in real time, featuring you tips and directions about the tempo and how to do the exercises properly.
In the weekly overview, you can schedule your workouts in whatever way suits you best. If something comes up for you on short notice or you simply can't get yourself to work out on a certain day, you can simply postpone the scheduled session to another day.
Your profile information and the feedback you provide after every workout are used to customize a workout especially for you based on your fitness level by means of the adaption of our parameterisable data (number of reps, intensity, breaks and degree of difficulty). FiTS composes a session based on a selection of over 150 different exercises. We even go so far as to adapt the concentric, eccentric and isometric phases of the individual exercises so we can adapt them to your current fitness level and the right training principle.
After each session, you give FiTS feedback about how the workout was. And if there's an exercise you really don't like, it's no problem at all to skip it in each of your future workouts. Your feedback helps us more effectively customize the next training session to you and your goals.
Enough with nonsensical promises about a six-week program to get a bikini body, six-pack abs, or what have you. Not only do those strategies not work, changes like that never happen from one day to the next. With the help of big data, we constantly adapt the FiTS system so we can support you as ideally as possible throughout the process. We like to think of it as getting fit without being obsessive ― on a more personalized and regular basis.
For 14 days you can use FiTS for free and test all of its premium features. After that you may choose one of our subscriptions to continue.
Get two free months to celebrate the launch of FiTS! This offer turns into a regular monthly subscription after 3 months.
For €99.00, you can use FiTS for a whole year. The subscription does not renew automatically after a year.
This subscription renews automatically every month and can be canceled at any time before the beginning of a new month.
