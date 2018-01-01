FiTS makes you fitter We don't believe in rigid training schedules. They are supposed to adapt to you, not the other way around. We create your initial individual training recommendation based on your personal motivation and the obstacles you identify.



And your workouts will change from session to session, based on the nature and extent of your progress and the feedback you give us. We are confident that this is the most logical approach. And the best part is that you don't need any special equipment for any of these exercises: you work with your own body weight. play-store-en Created with Sketch. app-store-en Created with Sketch.

Voice guidance To make things as easy as possible for you to do a workout using your smartphone, we offer voice guidance in real time, featuring you tips and directions about the tempo and how to do the exercises properly. play-store-en Created with Sketch. app-store-en Created with Sketch.

Flexible weekly planning In the weekly overview, you can schedule your workouts in whatever way suits you best. If something comes up for you on short notice or you simply can't get yourself to work out on a certain day, you can simply postpone the scheduled session to another day. play-store-en Created with Sketch. app-store-en Created with Sketch.

Adaptive training program Your profile information and the feedback you provide after every workout are used to customize a workout especially for you based on your fitness level by means of the adaption of our parameterisable data (number of reps, intensity, breaks and degree of difficulty). FiTS composes a session based on a selection of over 150 different exercises. We even go so far as to adapt the concentric, eccentric and isometric phases of the individual exercises so we can adapt them to your current fitness level and the right training principle. play-store-en Created with Sketch. app-store-en Created with Sketch.